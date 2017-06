Kalanick had to break 'billions of eggs' to make this omelet: Cramer 3 Hours Ago | 00:56

As of early this morning, Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick is out.

It's the latest chapter in what has become perhaps the most enticing tech story of the year that, many might argue, begins with the bombshell letter released by Susan Fowler that discusses rampant sexism inside Uber.

Things started to sour earlier this year, however. Here's how it all went down: