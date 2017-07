The MacBook's hardware hasn't changed since it was introduced a couple of years ago. It's still Apple's thinnest and lightest MacBook and has a sharp and high-quality display, unlike the MacBook Air. But its starting price of $1,299 is too high for a computer with Intel's relatively underpowered Core m3 processor.

I was surprised to find that I was able to use Photoshop, even though an employee at the Apple Store told me I'd be able to, at best, download the app. It wasn't fast enough for me to batch edit photos quickly, but it was good enough to adjust the brightness and size of about a dozen images for another review.

There are a few other bright spots.