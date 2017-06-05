Here are the six big announcements Apple just made

Apple's iOS 11 will launch in September and includes new features for the iPhone and iPad.

The big takeaway here is improvements to Siri, which Apple says will make it easier to synchronize your various iOS devices, like iPhones and iPads. It also said it'll keep messages in the cloud, helping to save valuable hard drive storage space.

Another big change is peer-to-peer payments, which will allow Apple to compete with Paypal, Square Cash, Venmo and others by allowing iOS users to easily send money to one another. On the iPad, users will find drag and drop, more room for icons in the bottom dock of the screen and more.

Oh, and we'll bundle this here since it was huge: Apple unveiled ARKit, which will allow developers to easily create augmented reality apps for iOS devices.