4 morning habits to break if you want to be more successful

Those who are happier are more productive and are more likely to get a raise, research shows.

They're also more likely to live longer. If you're feeling unhappy, you may be overlooking easy ways to be more productive and feel more successful.

To change your outlook on life, begin by considering how you use your time. Adjusting your habits, specifically your morning rituals, could make you feel happier, according to Tom Corley, financial planner and author of "Change Your Habits, Change Your Life."

"Good daily habits enable you to focus every day on pursuing success," Corley writes. "They put success on autopilot."

Here are four morning habits to give up if you want to be more successful: