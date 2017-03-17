VISIT CNBC.COM

On World Sleep Day, unwind before bed like these 7 highly successful people

Turning off lamp, lights
If Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who oversees a $406 billion company, can devote eight hours each night to getting enough sleep, there must be for the rest of us.

Unfortunately, as it stands now, more than one third of Americans aren't getting enough sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Getting to bed can be difficult, especially when your mind is racing about work. But if you can create an evening routine that relaxes you, you're much more likely to sleep well.

In honor of World Sleep Day, which aims to bring awareness to the important role sleep plays in health and society, take a look at the evening routines of seven top business leaders:

1. Bill Gates reads for an hour

To relax after a busy day, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said he likes to read for an hour before bed, even if it's late. "It's part of falling asleep," Gates once told The Seattle Times.

2. Sheryl Sandberg turns off her phone

Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg makes sure to disconnect before bed, turning off her phone. While she told USA Today in 2011 that it's "painful" for her to do so, she does it so she doesn't get disturbed during the night.

3. Daymond John reviews his daily goals

Every evening, the entrepreneur and judge on ABC's "Shark Tank," reviews the list of goals he wrote down that morning. Each goal includes a deadline and a few lines about how he'll achieve it, according to Business Insider. If he didn't complete one, he'll make sure to add it to the next day's list.

4. Arianna Huffington takes a hot bath

The founder of The Huffington Post decided to prioritize sleep after she was so exhausted one time that she fell and broke her cheekbone. Now she follows a strict nighttime routine. Huffington told CNBC every night she turns off her electronic devices, takes a hot bath, changes into pajamas and reads a physical book.

5. Oprah Winfrey meditates

The media mogul and businesswoman has said she mediates twice a day, once in the morning and then again before going to bed. She's even launched her own meditation app, encouraging others to adapt the practice.

6. Kenneth Chenault creates tomorrow's to-do list

For American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault, creating a to-do list for the next day is an important part of ending the current one. Every night before going to bed, he writes down three things he wants to accomplish the following day, according to Fast Company.

7. Joel Gascoigne goes on a short walk

Joel Gascoigne, CEO of social media company Buffer, takes a 20-minute walk every evening before calling it a night. The quiet time lets him disconnect from work, he wrote in a company blog post in 2011.

