Bill Gates: Providing aid to other countries is good for the American economy

Bill Gates has experience giving money away.

Gates is worth $86 billion, and plans to give away the majority of his fortune when he dies. To date, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given away more than $36.7 billion to charities around the globe.

In a recent blog post, Gates writes, "I'm a big fan of America's investments in the health and well-being of the world's poor. Unfortunately, not everyone feels the same way."

President Donald Trump's budget proposal for 2018 includes a 31 percent cut to the U.S. foreign-aid budget, which currently accounts for less than one percent of the $3.8 trillion federal budget.

Such a budget cut "would be a terrible mistake," says the software mogul. He argues that not only is giving money to other countries the right thing to do, it's also good for the American economy.