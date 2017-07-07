Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg share this personality trait—and it makes complete sense

Both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, two of the world's most successful individuals, share a top personality trait: their intellect.

That's according to a recent study from job search firm Paysa, which used IBM's supercomputer Watson to analyze Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk and Facebook's CEO Zuckerberg. Paysa also performed an analysis on a number of other tech leaders to determine their top characteristics.

Intellect, which is a "capacity for thinking and acquiring knowledge, especially of a high or complex order," isn't the only trait the CEOs apparently have in common, according to IBM and Paysa. Both are defined in part by immoderation, or a "lack of moderation," and emotionality, an "emotional state or quality."

Other traits Musk seems to possess include cautiousness, or "wariness," and altruism, which is the "the principle or practice of unselfish concern for or devotion to the welfare of others." Here's his full personality chart: