VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

An Amazon recruiter reveals how to get a job at the online retailer

80421723
David Ryder | Getty Images

From its humble beginnings as an online bookstore to its recent purchase of Whole Foods, Amazon dominates the retail landscape.

As a result, it's no surprise the company has been on a hiring spree in recent months. Just last year, Amazon hired 110,000 employees and plans to grow its full-time U.S.-based workforce to over 280,000 in the next 18 months.

But even with the hiring frenzy, scoring a position at the company is no easy feat.

In fact, Amazon is one of the most sought-after employers in the United States, according to LinkedIn's list of the top companies of 2017. The company receives thousands of applicants for each open position.

However, knowing what the company wants in new employees can help you get hired for a coveted position.

Getting to work at LinkedIn's top companies
Getting to work at LinkedIn's top companies   

Merriam Park, Amazon's director of university recruiting, spoke about how to land a job at Amazon in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

Her first piece of advice: understanding that the company culture is focused on the customers, a trait they look for in new hires. "It's understanding that about us and researching how it manifests itself in how we operate," says Park. "Everything we do makes a difference in added value to our customers."

That's something CEO Bezos points out himself. "Many companies describe themselves as customer-focused, but few walk the walk," he says. "Most big technology companies are competitor focused. They see what others are doing, and then work to fast follow."

By listening to customers instead, Amazon is able to give them what they actually want, says Bezos. An example of this is Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud service platform designed to solve a simple problem for customers: not having enough storage space.

Bezos says, "90 to 95 percent of what we build in AWS is driven by what customers tell us they want." The service now has a valuation of $160 billion.

Amazon also looks to hire individuals who are able to solve complex issues. Park tells Cosmopolitan that in interviews with the company, applicants should "focus on a problem and how to solve it" to show that they can deliver successful results.

"I encourage candidates to give examples that show how they can follow an inquiry and get to the root cause of something," Park tells Cosmopolitan. "Give an example of going above and beyond serving their customers' needs."

See also:

Facebook's HR chief reveals how to get a job at the social media giant

CNBC managing editor reveals the 11 most common job interview mistakes

The ultimate guide to getting a job in your 20s

Amazon's first employee shares what he learned from Jeff Bezos
Amazon's first employee shares what he learned from Jeff Bezos   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...