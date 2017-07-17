This is the No. 1 thing buyers regret about purchasing a home

Maybe you should think twice about that tiny house.

More than half of all buyers have regrets about their purchase of a home, Trulia reports, and the No. 1 mistake buyers feel like they made is choosing the wrong size. Forty-two percent of those polled by the real estate site say that they picked a place to live that was either too large (9 percent) or too small (33 percent).

Almost the exact same number of renters, 41 percent, "wish they had bought instead."

Twenty-six percent of buyers also wish they had done either less or more remodeling.