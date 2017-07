We will delve into the heart of the matter: EU's Brexit negotiator Barnier 3 Hours Ago | 01:30

U.K. and European negotiators are holding their second round of talks Monday on how the country will leave the Union.

The talks are taking place just a few days after the EU pressured the U.K. to outline its positions, particularly in key areas such as money owed to the EU and the Irish border.

CNBC takes a look at where this historical negotiation stands as investors, political analysts and the general public try to keep a track of what's going on.