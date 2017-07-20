One day these mega-cap tech companies will hit the wall of large numbers, unable to post such impressive year-over-year growth, and their premium valuations will have to be adjusted lower. I won't hold my breath waiting for that day, though. In 1999 tech reached 34 percent of the S&P 500. Today it's a little under 23 percent, a little lower if you take out Amazon, which is a retailer and considered a member of the consumer discretionary GICS by Standard and Poor's. These companies have a long runway of other companies to eat — for breakfast, lunch and dinner — before they get to the end of the market-share buffet.

Since the most popular indices are "market-cap" weighted, the biggest companies represent bigger proportions of the index they're in, and that means these stocks get a greater proportion of index purchase money. To adopt Yogi Berra's style of phraseology, The bigger they get, the bigger they get. This is why the CRSP US Mega Cap Index and the S&P 500 are nearly equal in performance over the last five years; it's real-world data that displays the mega-cap domination of the major averages.

Aside from the quality of the mega-cap tech stocks, which is arguably the best we've ever seen, it makes sense that in the tech-centric world we're in today, the IT sector would dominate the major benchmarks. In 1999, China wasn't the second-largest economy in the world. Both China and India weren't tech buyers and users to the extent they are now. I recall when the front cover of Barron's had a bomb with a lit fuse and the caption "Amazon.bomb." Today Amazon is one of the greatest American companies of all time, even receiving accolades this year from Warren Buffett.

I recently recommended scaling out of some of these giant winners because there are undoubtedly similarities to the tech bubble of 17 years ago. But the meaning was: Lighten up, because the only way to avoid a bubble is to have taken profits before the big, bad event. But where else could you invest? I see a few values that are worth owning now while waiting for better times. Big banks, big oil, industrials, defense and a few consumer discretionary companies, like restaurants. But I don't expect quick returns. Big pharma is another area in which I see potential long-term upside, but the sector retains political risk that should remain heightened for years to come.



I was a much younger advisor during the dot-com bubble. Now I'm in the 50-plus crowd (I recently hit the big 5-0) and I've learned a lot of lessons. One in particular is that you have to participate in the market you're in, not the one you think we should be in. At least participate to the extent you and your clients are comfortable with.



Diversification still means something to me. I will continue to advise my clients to remain diversified, because no trend or style in the stock market will last forever. But even if the large tech stocks were to come crashing down, à la the tech wreck of 2000 to 2003, the business landscape they leave behind isn't ever going back to what it was.

The perennial "shrink to grow" strategy adopted by disrupted companies is a last-ditch effort that has a poor track record of long-term success. Sears/K-Mart is a good example. And if low fuel prices and interest rates aren't helping now ... well, I'm not optimistic.

— By Mitch Goldberg, president of investment advisory firm ClientFirst Strategy. Follow him @Mitch_Goldberg