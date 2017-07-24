Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: Elon Musk’s doomsday AI predictions are ‘pretty irresponsible’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent his Sunday afternoon smoking meats and doing a Facebook Live from his backyard in Palo Alto, California. While waiting for his brisket to slow cook, he delivered an admonition to Elon Musk, his fellow Silicon Valley billionaire, and others who sound alarm bells over artificial intelligence posing a threat to our safety and well-being.

AI is going to make our lives better in the future, and doomsday scenarios are "pretty irresponsible," says Zuckerberg.

A user submitted a question, which Zuckerberg read out loud: "I watched a recent interview with Elon Musk and his largest fear for future was AI. What are your thoughts on AI and how it could affect the world?"

Earlier in July, Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, said that artificial intelligence will cause massive job disruption, that robots "will be able to do everything better than us."

Musk also expressed dire concern over a future shared with robots: "I have exposure to the most cutting edge AI, and I think people should be really concerned by it," Musk said. "AI is a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization."