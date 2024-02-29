High-tech red light therapy is trending on TikTok and 'all skin types can benefit,' dermatologist says: Here's what to know

If you regularly scroll on TikTok, you've probably noticed a number of users wearing oddly shaped masks that illuminate red light. "Red LED light therapy" has more than 70 million views on the app, and influencers and regular people alike can be seen using LED light masks, wands and other variations of the high-tech skincare products that promise clearer, healthier skin and anti-aging benefits. At-home "red light therapy masks" can cost anywhere from just under $100 to $3,500 depending on its features. But do they actually work? Are they worth the investment? And should we all be using them to improve our skin health? DON'T MISS: Dermatologist: This the No. 1 skincare product you should be using every single day for optimal skin health Here's what Bertha Baum, a Miami-based, board-certified dermatologist, says about the trend.

Can red light therapy actually improve your skin?

"Red light therapy has been around for many years actually, like LEDs in general. They're very, very common in Europe and Latin America," Baum says, noting that they've grown in popularity in the U.S. in recent years for skincare. Red LED light therapy is a "low-level laser therapy," she adds. "And it pretty much penetrates into eight to 10 millimeters of the skin." The microcurrents emitted from LED light therapy have been linked to wound healing, which was originally introduced by NASA using red and blue wavelength lights. The effects of red wavelength lights specifically are "more in tune with anti-aging," Baum says because it's "good for collagen production." "We have used [red light therapy] for many years for pain relief," Baum says. "It's a great promoter of circulation and a reduction of inflammation," which is why some people use the devices on their joints. "Some hair regrowth has also been seen with LEDs that are red, or red light therapy," she notes. Blue wavelength lights may be helpful for treating acne and can have antibacterial effects, Baum says.

Only use FDA-cleared LED light devices and follow the instructions