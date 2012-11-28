Everything Must Be Touched in Fiscal Debate: Blankfein

"It would be easy if there was a right and a wrong, everything is right here, so it's a matter of judgment what proportion will come back in these things," he said, adding that there should be no sacred cows in the dash to avert more than half a trillion dollars worth of tax hikes and spending cuts before January. (Read More: Alarm on Wall Street Grows as 'Fiscal Cliff' Nears.)

"I think both sides have to be touched in this," he said. "Entitlements have to be touched and revenue has to be touched."

In a news conference following a meeting with congressional leaders, Aetna Chairman, President & CEO Mark Bertolini said the country was "one grand bargain away from leading the world out of its recession and dominating the world's economy for the next 50 years."

Bertolini stopped short of endorsing any specific proposal, but warned that going over the cliff would send the economy reeling into recession and put upward pressure on an already elevated jobless rate.