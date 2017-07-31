Here's how much the top 1% of Americans have saved for retirement

In general, Americans aren't prepared for retirement. Most families, even those approaching their golden years, have little or nothing stashed away.

But some are more prepared than others. Not surprisingly, the wealthiest Americans have more savings. Just how much do the top 1 percent have stashed away for retirement?

According to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), which looked at the state of American retirement in a 2016 report, the top 1 percent of families had $1.08 million or more saved in 2013.

The 90th percentile family had $274,000 saved, and the 80th percentile family had $116,000. Meanwhile, the median working-age family had only $5,000 saved in 2013.