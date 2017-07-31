Marcus Lemonis: These are the 2 essential reasons you should buy a home

To own or not to own? For lots of Americans, that is the question.

Homeownership can be a tricky subject. Some experts argue it's the expense that never stops taking, while others venture that not owning a home is "the single biggest mistake" young Americans are making. Serial entrepreneur and host of CNBC's "The Profit" Marcus Lemonis comes down in favor of owning, or taking steps towards owning, the place you called home.

Lemonis says that planning to own a home is beneficial even before you're in the position to buy, because it forces individuals to think hard about saving for the future and presents a crystal clear goal. Though he notes that real estate prices in some markets make homeownership out of the question for some who might like to buy, he says there are two key reasons to consider planning to purchase property: