The 10 schools where students study the most

Hero Images | Getty Images

Late nights in the library may seem like a collegiate rite of passage, but students at some schools do it more often than others.

The Princeton Review asked 137,000 students at 382 colleges, "How many out-of-class hours do you spend studying each day?" and found that students at 10 schools study more than students at any other college.

All of these schools have one thing in common: They're small. The average size of these 10 schools is just 1,752 students.

Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California tops the list as the school where students study the most. With just 829 students, Harvey Mudd specializes in science and mathematics and was also named the school with the least beautiful campus.

Students at Harvey Mudd confirm that it is a challenging place to study but argue that the hard work pays off. Some told Princeton Review, "The brutal work fosters an extremely collaborative environment where people focus not on the grade they get but the learning behind it."

Harvey Mudd College
Source: Harvey Mudd College
Harvey Mudd College

Another student explains that overall, "the work at HMC is very challenging, but I have had the best support system; from the Academic Excellence tutors providing help for all required core classes to the professors who are readily accessible and enthusiastic helpers."

Harvey Mudd also ranks among the schools whose alumni have the highest starting salaries.

The largest school on the list is The University of Chicago, fondly known as the place "where fun goes to die." The University of Chicago enrolls 5,941 students and is a research institution dedicated to "cultivating a rigorous mentality." Even though the university is the biggest school on the list, most frequent class size is just between two and nine students.

Notably missing from the list are Ivy League Universities. Even though these prestigious schools are often ranked as some of the best in the country, none cracked the top 10. The only Ivy League school to break into the top 20 was Brown University.

Check out the full list below to see where students are putting in the longest hours:

10. Grinnell College

Grinnell, IA
1,699 students enrolled

9. Carleton College

Northfield, MN
2,105 students enrolled

8. College of Wooster

Wooster, OH
2,003 students enrolled

7. California Institute of Technology

Pasadena, CA
979 students enrolled

University of Chicago professor Eugene Fama speaks to students in his classroom. Earlier in the morning Fama learned he had won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
University of Chicago professor Eugene Fama speaks to students in his classroom. Earlier in the morning Fama learned he had won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

6. University of Chicago

Chicago, IL
5,941 students enrolled

5. Webb Institute

Glen Cove, NY
92 students enrolled

4. Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering

Needham, MA
378 students enrolled

3. Williams College

Williamstown, MA
2,076 students enrolled

2. Reed College

Portland, OR
1,410 students enrolled

1. Harvey Mudd College

Claremont, CA
829 students enrolled

