The 10 schools where students study the most

Late nights in the library may seem like a collegiate rite of passage, but students at some schools do it more often than others.

The Princeton Review asked 137,000 students at 382 colleges, "How many out-of-class hours do you spend studying each day?" and found that students at 10 schools study more than students at any other college.

All of these schools have one thing in common: They're small. The average size of these 10 schools is just 1,752 students.

Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California tops the list as the school where students study the most. With just 829 students, Harvey Mudd specializes in science and mathematics and was also named the school with the least beautiful campus.

Students at Harvey Mudd confirm that it is a challenging place to study but argue that the hard work pays off. Some told Princeton Review, "The brutal work fosters an extremely collaborative environment where people focus not on the grade they get but the learning behind it."