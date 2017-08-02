Using this word too much could tank your job interview

Scoring a job interview can be both exciting and nerve-wracking because it signifies that an employer is interested in potentially hiring you.

But job candidates should avoid one pronoun when interviewing, CEO of global payments platform Currencycloud Mike Laven tells CNBC Make It: they.

He says job candidates who refer to their current company as "they" or "them" rather than "we" or "us" are a red flag. That language suggests the job seeker may not end up being an engaged employee, which is especially important for people applying to jobs at startups.

"Employers wants to hire people who internalize the mission and vision of the company," he says. "You want people who understand what the company is about and where it's going."