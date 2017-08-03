Why the CEO of Basecamp only allows employees to work 32 hours a week

While many people may think that getting to the office early and staying late is the best way to win over your boss, Basecamp CEO Jason Fried makes it clear that working overtime is not the way to earn recognition from him.

Fried sticks to a strict 40-hour workweek, and prides himself on ensuring that his 56 remote employees have well-balanced lives that don't involve working around the clock. In fact, the CEO tells CNBC Make It that during the months of May through September, a strict 32-hour work week is enforced at his company and employees only work four days a week.

"People are always surprised by that," says Fried, "and I tell them you can get plenty of stuff done in 32 and 40 hours if you cut out all the stuff that's taking up your time."