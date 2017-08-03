What Silicon Valley can learn from Uber's rise and fall

It's common knowledge that Uber, once touted as the company behind the future of transit, has had a highly publicized fall from grace over the last few months.

In April, the company reported losses of $2.8 billion and has seen senior executives leave the company amid claims of sexual harassment and ongoing lawsuits, according to Bloomberg.

Since June, the ride-sharing app has been seeking a new CEO to revamp the company after co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down due to pressure from investors.

Marsha Ershaghi, head of compliance and corporate culture at LRN, a firm that helps businesses build ethical cultures and has partnered with companies like Kodak, Dell and Ford, tells CNBC Make It that Uber's toxic company culture stems from one main issue: a lack of oversight from company leaders.

Notably, Uber is currently going through a cultural shift and listening to what employees want, a company spokeswoman tells CNBC Make It.

But the ride-hailing app's past struggles highlight why tech companies should address toxic company culture right away. Here's what else Silicon Valley can learn from Uber's tumultuous experience: