Aziz Ansari: 'I hope more people get very successful and then quit'

Rarely do people who make it to the big leagues decide to return to the bench, but Aziz Ansari, a man at the top of his industry, says that taking a step back can be vastly underrated.

After directing, writing and starring in two seasons of the Emmy-award-winning Netflix show "Master of None," Ansari says he is taking a time-out.

In an interview with GQ Style, Ansari told Mark Anthony Green, "I don't need to make more stuff. I've made a lot of stuff!" he explains. "I'm financially okay. I'm not gonna make stuff just for the sake of making stuff. I want to make stuff 'cause I'm inspired. Right now I don't really feel inspired."