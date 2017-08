The Houston Rockets may soon be getting a new owner in the form of one of the city's biggest hometown stars.

According to Bloomberg, Beyoncé may be eyeing an investment in the franchise after the owner, Les Alexander, said last month he was selling the team. Alexander purchased the Rockets in 1993 for $85 million. Since then, the team's value has increased drastically, with the league's popularity in China possibly pushing its sale price past $2 billion.