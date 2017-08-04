As companies continue to seek the winning formula for attracting millennial talent, new research from global public relations firm Weber and Shandwick and KRC Research finds that CEO activism may be the key to getting the attention of today's younger workforce.

According to the survey, 56 percent of millennials believe CEOs have a greater responsibility today than in years past to speak up about social issues, compared to just 28 percent of generation X and baby boomers.

While mixing corporate culture with politics may still be a line many CEOs are scared to cross, the report reveals that remaining quiet on social issues may actually do some harm, as 47 percent of those surveyed say CEOs who do not speak out risk criticism and 21 percent say silent CEOs risk declining sales.