Reed Hastings shares the 3-word tactic that helped make Netflix a $240 billion company—it's called 'farming for dissent'

If you work for Reed Hastings, you'd better be ready to express your dissatisfaction.

Good leaders seek out critical feedback whenever possible, the Netflix co-founder and chairman recently told entrepreneur Tim Ferriss' podcast, "The Tim Ferriss Show." Hastings even has a simple, three-word term for the practice: "Farming for dissent."

"If you're a leader, it's important to farm for dissent, because it's not normal to disagree with your boss, right? [Normally] we learn deference," Hastings said. But because companies often need new ideas and fresh strategies to grow, employees need to be "willing to argue" with their managers at times, he added.

"Because it's difficult, emotionally, in most companies to disagree with your manager, we call it farming for dissent," he added. "We have managers do things like [ask]: 'What are three things you would do differently if you were in my job?'"

Hastings, who served as Netflix's CEO for more than two decades before becoming chairman last year, said he'd ask "50 top executives" every year or two to "write down what would be different" if they were in charge of the company. He used their feedback to experiment with different business strategies, some of which worked.

The strategies that didn't work served as learning opportunities, he added.