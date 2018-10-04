Jeff Bezos shares his advice for dealing with criticism

Amazon announced this week that it is raising the minimum wage of all U.S. employees to $15, effective next month.

To some, it was the subject of praise. While to others, it was an overdue concession to criticism.

As founder and CEO of the tech giant, Jeff Bezos is used to dividing views. According to Bezos, that's all part of the process of being a leader, and it can actually be helpful, too.

"If you're going to do anything new or different in the world, it is going to be misunderstood, sometimes by well-meaning critics, sometimes by self-interested critics. It's okay, it's all part of the process," Bezos said Tuesday at a gala organized by the Partnership for Public Service.