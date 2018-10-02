Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for all US employees 

Amazon announced Tuesday it's raising the minimum wage for all U.S. employees to $15, effective next month.

The new minimum wage will benefit more than 250,000 Amazon employees — including part-time and temporary employees — the company said.

The company and CEO Jeff Bezos have been facing criticism for its pay disparity. Sen. Bernie Sanders last month introduced legislation called the BEZOS Act to tax corporations for every dollar that their low-wage workers receive in government health-care benefits or food stamps.

"We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead," Bezos said in a statement.

The company will also start advocating for an increase to the federal minimum wage.

