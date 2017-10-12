Amazon is hiring 120,000 people for the holiday season

Amazon is nearly doubling its fulfillment center workforce as it heads into the holiday season.

The company announced Thursday it's hiring 120,000 temporary employees to work in fulfillment centers across 33 states, adding to 125,000 existing full-time employees.

"We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays," Dave Clark, Amazon senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, said in a statement.

New employees will help pick, pack and ship customers' holiday orders at the company's 75 fulfillment centers and could potentially be kept on after the season, according to a company release.

The extra hands will likely prove useful as Amazon continues to experiment with ways to boost sales volume and get more packages in customers' hands. The company recently said it's allowing teens to shop on their own (with parental permission) and exploring delivery options for your home and car.