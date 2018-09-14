This is billionaire Jeff Bezos' daily routine and it sets him up for success

Jeff Bezos is in charge of a lot. He's the CEO of Amazon — a company that is producing movies, developing A.I. voice technology and operating a grocery store in addition to remaking the e-commerce landscape — and he's the founder of Blue Origin and the owner of The Washington Post.
Surprisingly, his days aren't rushed. Instead, Bezos takes time to rest, recharge and make decisions carefully, he told the audience at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. on September 13. Here's what a typical day for Bezos looks like.