This is billionaire Jeff Bezos' daily routine and it sets him up for success

When Bezos is ready to turn to business, he devotes all of his focus to Amazon: "I set my first meeting for 10 a.m.," he explains.

The first meetings of the day are the ones that require the most brain power.

"I like to do my high IQ meetings before lunch, like anything that's going to be really mentally challenging, that's a 10:00 a.m. meeting," he says.

According to a study by biologist Christoph Randler, "People whose performance peaks in the morning are better positioned for career success, because they're more proactive than people who are at their best in the evening."