Between running the e-commerce behemoth Amazon and the aerospace company Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has a lot going on.

But recently, the tech executive has shared a few more personal moments on Instagram.

Though he is currently worth over $122 billion according to Forbes, the tech boss does normal things like make pancakes (albeit for celebrities), take his kids to the movies and lounge around on his kids' stuffed animals.

Sunday, as it rained in Seattle, Bezos made blueberry-chocolate chip pancakes for Seahaws player Russell Wilson and singer/songwriter Ciara, who are married. Bezos invested in Wilson's app, TraceMe, which allows celebs to connect with their superfans. Bezos said he and Wilson ate their weight in pancakes.