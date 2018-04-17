VISIT CNBC.COM

Take a peek at what Jeff Bezos does when he’s not at Amazon: pancakes and a movie

Jeff Bezos posted a picture of himself lounging on his kids' stuffed panda bear on his personal Instagram page.
Between running the e-commerce behemoth Amazon and the aerospace company Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has a lot going on.

But recently, the tech executive has shared a few more personal moments on Instagram.

Though he is currently worth over $122 billion according to Forbes, the tech boss does normal things like make pancakes (albeit for celebrities), take his kids to the movies and lounge around on his kids' stuffed animals.

Sunday, as it rained in Seattle, Bezos made blueberry-chocolate chip pancakes for Seahaws player Russell Wilson and singer/songwriter Ciara, who are married. Bezos invested in Wilson's app, TraceMe, which allows celebs to connect with their superfans. Bezos said he and Wilson ate their weight in pancakes.

Later, Bezos posted a picture of himself leaning against a stuffed panda. Though it was the weekend, the CEO said he was "doing email" and "putting final touches" on a 2018 annual shareholder letter before taking his kids to see the movie "Rampage."

At the movie, Bezos shared a picture of himself doing his best Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson look. "I love Dwayne Johnson," Bezos wrote of the film's star, adding "Still working on my smolder."

Of course, when you're Jeff Bezos and you post about a celebrity, you get a response.

"The love and respect is mutual brother. Keep inspiring the world — myself included," Johnson wrote on his own Instagram post.

In 2017, a buff picture of Bezos became a meme, with many comparing his looks to The Rock.

See also:

Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest person
