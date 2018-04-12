Ex Facebook board member: I knew 20-year-old Mark Zuckerberg. He's not a bad person

Mark Zuckerberg has been under intense scrutiny, testifying Tuesday and Wednesday to Congressional lawmakers about Facebook's privacy practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Former Facebook board member, Don Graham, spoke out Monday, defending Zuckerberg against those who think the Facebook CEO is a "bad person" or believe he's more interested in profits than users — and also to recall what Zuckerberg was like as a 20-year-old on the verge of something huge.

Graham, who was on the board of Facebook for six years until 2015, first says he met Zuckerberg in January 2005. At the time, Facebook was only nine months old and Graham had never seen the site because it was only available to college students.

Zuckerberg was shy and pensive, Graham writes in a Facebook post.