Mark Zuckerberg's second day in Congress: Here are the key points you need to know

The short answer is no. Zuckerberg seemed startled when lawmakers asked whether his business model would change as a result of the recent scrutiny. Congresswoman Eshoo asked Zuckerberg if he is willing to change Facebook's business model "in the interest of protecting individual privacy."

Zuckerberg said that he is continuing to make changes but was cut off by the congresswoman who reiterated her question.

"Congresswoman, I'm not sure what that means," Zuckerberg responded, in one of the most heated moments of the hearing.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., then asked Zuckerberg if he could commit to change all user default settings to minimize "to the greatest extent possible" the collection and use of user data.

"Congressman, this is a complex issue that I think is — deserves more than a one-word answer," Zuckerberg said.

"Well, again, that's disappointing to me, because I think you should make that commitment," Pallone replied.