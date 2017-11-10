Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates both do this mundane chore that may have significant mental benefits

Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates may be two of the richest men on the planet, but that doesn't mean they're above doing the dishes.

Both billionaires say they take care of their family's dirty plates and glasses every night.

In a 2014 interview with Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget, Bezos said that doing the dishes is a part of his daily routine.

"I do the dishes every night," said Bezos, who's worth more than $72 billion. "I'm pretty convinced it's the sexiest thing I do," he joked.

Gates, who is still the world's richest man despite having been briefly eclipsed by Bezos earlier this year, not only does the dishes ever night, he enjoys it.