3 science-backed reasons having a hobby will help your career

It may seem counter-intuitive that if you want to get ahead at work, you should make time for a life outside of it. But career coaches and business leaders alike say that having a hobby is key to being able to handle work-life stress and thinking creatively.

Take Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, for example. He says that having a hobby shows a prospective employer that you have passion and drive. In fact, it's a question recruiters for the company will often ask job candidates.

If boosting your chances of landing a job at a company like Facebook isn't enough reason to take up a hobby, here are three science-backed ones: