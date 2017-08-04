How an 11-year-old pitched himself to the White House and got the job

Business is looking up for a boy's lawn care enterprise in Falls Church, Va.

Frank, 11, has a business mowing lawns for several of his neighbors. In an entrepreneurial move, he wrote a letter to the White House to ask if he could add 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to his list of customers.

In response, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump would be open to a deal, according to NPR.

In a press briefing, Sanders tells Frank that President Trump would "love to give you the opportunity to cut the grass in the Rose Garden."

And, she says the President extended an invitation for Frank to spend a morning at the White House with the groundskeeper to learn "how the U.S. Park Service maintains the 18 acres of the White House complex."