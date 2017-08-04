VISIT CNBC.COM

How an 11-year-old pitched himself to the White House and got the job

Business is looking up for a boy's lawn care enterprise in Falls Church, Va.

Frank, 11, has a business mowing lawns for several of his neighbors. In an entrepreneurial move, he wrote a letter to the White House to ask if he could add 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to his list of customers.

In response, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump would be open to a deal, according to NPR.

In a press briefing, Sanders tells Frank that President Trump would "love to give you the opportunity to cut the grass in the Rose Garden."

And, she says the President extended an invitation for Frank to spend a morning at the White House with the groundskeeper to learn "how the U.S. Park Service maintains the 18 acres of the White House complex."

President Trump also wished him a happy birthday, since the young business owner has turned 11 since sending his pitch to the White House.

Here is what Frank wrote, according to the press briefing transcript:

Dear Mr. President, it would be my honor to mow the White House lawn some weekend for you. Even though I'm only 10, I'd like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for. I admire your business background and have started my own business.

I have been mowing my neighbors' lawns for some time. (Please see the attached flier). Here's a list of what I have and you are free to pick whatever you want: power mower, push mower, and weed whacker. I can bring extra fuel for the power mower and charged batteries for the weed whacker. I will do this at no charge.

Frank's father, Gregory Giaccio, tells Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. that the letter came about when his son asked, "Do you think I could mow [President Trump's] lawn?"

Saul Loeb | Getty Image
Giaccio told his son, who is going into sixth grade, that he should ask the President and helped him type the letter.

Giaccio adds that his son, "wants to be a knight. I hope landscaping is something he can fall back into if he doesn't make it into knight school," he jokes on Fox 5.

According to Sanders, Frank "embodies the enterprising and ambitious spirit of America."

The reading of Frank's note was part of an initiative by Sanders to start briefings with letters or emails sent to the White House "to remind us a little bit more often about some of the forgotten men, women and children that we're here to serve," she says.

Last week, Sanders read a letter from a 9-year-old boy named Dylan "Pickle" Harbin, who told President Trump that his last birthday party was themed for the administration. "My cake was the shape of your hat," he writes.

