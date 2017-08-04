Here's how much it costs HBO to produce one episode of 'Game of Thrones'

HBO's "Game of Thrones" is one of the most popular shows on television. The recent season seven premiere garnered over 30 million viewers in the U.S. alone.

But all of those epic battle scenes don't come cheap.

Throughout the show's sixth season, a single "Game of Thrones" episode cost around $10 million to produce, according to an exclusive feature in the April 2016 print edition of Entertainment Weekly, as pointed out by Business Insider's Kim Renfro.

That marks a budget increase of around $4 million per episode, up from the approximate $6 million earlier episodes cost, according to E! News.