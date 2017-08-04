Here's the money advice Alex Rodriguez would give his younger self

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has done well for himself: Over his 22-season career as a third baseman and shortstop, he earned about $448 million.

His career began in 1994, after he was drafted first overall by the Seattle Mariners. Rodriguez, then 18, collected a $1 million signing bonus and signed a three-year, $1.3 million contract.

If Rodriguez could give his rookie-self one piece of money advice, it's the same advice he would give any athlete today, he tells CNBC Make It: "You're going to make probably 90-to-95 percent of your lifetime income from age 20 to 30, and you have to ask yourself, 'What's going to happen from age 30 to 80?'"