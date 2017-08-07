13 great work-from-home jobs for people who love sports

Everyone wants to do what they love, but what if you love is watching the game from your couch?

If this sounds like you, you might be in luck. Job search site FlexJobs combed through 148 remote sports-related jobs to find 13 golden opportunities for people who love sports and want to work from home.

According to FlexJobs, the Chicago Bulls are looking to hire a contributor with strong writing skills to help develop content, generate story ideas and monitor team news.

If you have video editing skills, you may want to apply for the open Video Contributor position for SB Nation, who is looking to hire someone to create five or more videos a week about the MLB.

If soccer is your sport of choice, be sure to check out the Major Gifts Officer position. According to FlexJobs, "A major gifts officer is needed at a soccer organization to generate philanthropic support, oversee a major gift program, establish an annual operating plan and steward donors through a range of experiences and communications."

While the specific experience and skills necessary for these positions vary, they all have one important prerequisite — passion for the game. Read on to see the great sports-related jobs that you can do from the comfort of your own home: