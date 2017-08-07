VISIT CNBC.COM

13 great work-from-home jobs for people who love sports

gpointstudio | Getty Images

Everyone wants to do what they love, but what if you love is watching the game from your couch?

If this sounds like you, you might be in luck. Job search site FlexJobs combed through 148 remote sports-related jobs to find 13 golden opportunities for people who love sports and want to work from home.

According to FlexJobs, the Chicago Bulls are looking to hire a contributor with strong writing skills to help develop content, generate story ideas and monitor team news.

If you have video editing skills, you may want to apply for the open Video Contributor position for SB Nation, who is looking to hire someone to create five or more videos a week about the MLB.

If soccer is your sport of choice, be sure to check out the Major Gifts Officer position. According to FlexJobs, "A major gifts officer is needed at a soccer organization to generate philanthropic support, oversee a major gift program, establish an annual operating plan and steward donors through a range of experiences and communications."

While the specific experience and skills necessary for these positions vary, they all have one important prerequisite — passion for the game. Read on to see the great sports-related jobs that you can do from the comfort of your own home:

482670779
kizilkayaphotos | Getty Images

1. Fan Happiness Associate

Job description: "Working full-time and remotely, a fan happiness associate is needed at a sports ticketing app. The job involves fielding incoming phone calls, emails and texts; helping customers with questions relating to the app; placing new orders; and following up on customer inquiries. Must have two or more years of customer support experience."

2. Project Manager

Job description: "A company that promotes bike riding is seeking a project manager to manage the successful delivery of projects, maintain relationships with local contractors, and oversee the website for each project. Must have project manager experience and a bachelor's degree for this remote position."

3. Contributor — Chicago Bulls

Job description: "A contributor is needed to develop content, generate story ideas, conduct research, monitor team scores and news, and more. Must have strong writing ability, as well as a passion for and extensive knowledge of the Chicago Bulls. This is a remote position anywhere in the U.S."

4. Senior Football Sales Specialist

Job description: "Working for a non-profit that assists with collegiate scouting, a remote sales specialist will evaluate and qualify football student-athletes academically and athletically, match them with the appropriate membership, sell and enroll qualified student-athletes and other tasks."

5. Game Day Monitor

Job description: "This part-time, remote role will work for a baseball-related company to handle the quality assurance of live audio and video streams over the web, supply nightly reports to game night staff, and troubleshoot issues. You'll need to work your hours around the MLB game schedule."

6. Major Gifts Officer

Job description: "A major gifts officer is needed at a soccer organization to generate philanthropic support, oversee a major gift program, establish an annual operating plan and steward donors through a range of experiences and communications. This is a full-time, remote job in the New York area."

Warren Buffett is not your average sports fan. He could buy every team in the NFL
7. Fantasy eSports Beat Writer

Job description: "As a freelance, remote job, a fantasy eSports beat writer will be responsible for writing data-driven articles related to trends in major U.S. sports with an emphasis on fantasy sports. The writer will also collaborate with an editor to develop new content topics. Being an avid eSports fan, along with writing skills, will qualify you for this job."

8. Sports Sales Representative

Job description: "A sports sales representative will work for a custom mouthguard company part-time to generate a robust pipeline in designated markets, close new business deals, and help with event bookings. Previous sales experience is needed, and experience with sports or sports technology is a plus."

9. Senior Sports Editor

Job description: "A remote senior sports editor will manage the editorial processes of a sports channel, lead writers and editors, and create content for distribution channels. A bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience will qualify you for this full-time job."

10. Video Contributor — MLB Team Brands

Job description: "A freelance, remote video contributor will develop 5+ original videos per week for a sports website, and collaborate with the league manager and executive producer on script development and video ideation. Must have experience producing short videos."

11. Freelance Artist

Job description: "Working remotely, a freelance artist is needed at a sportswear company to contribute original illustrations to supplement an in-house art staff. Must have solid illustration/line art/layout skills, and be able to complete designs to customer specifications."

12. Marketing and Operations Specialist

Job description: "This position will communicate directly with customers, create a customer retention strategy and marketing strategy and improve visibility for a popular sports-oriented website. You'll need strong customer service skills and a love of data/metrics for this full-time, remote job."

13. Social Media Producer

Job description: "A website for sports fans needs a social media producer to contribute coverage of live events, discover real-time breaking news and trending social stories, create original social content and collaborate on story ideas and packaging. There is an option to work from home."

Ultra-marathoner shares tips on how to develop your mental toughness
