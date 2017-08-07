A 9-year-old applied to be Earth's planetary protection officer, and NASA replied

When the team at NASA posted the job listing for Earth's "planetary protection officer," they likely expected applications from top physicists, mathematicians and engineers — not a 9-year-old.

The planetary protection officer, as the job description details, would be responsible for ensuring humans don't contaminate space, and in turn, that extraterrestrial contaminants and organisms, if they exist, don't contaminate Earth.

But 9-year-old Jack Davis, a self-proclaimed "Guardian of the Galaxy," found the job description, parts of which read like something out of a science fiction novel, fascinating.

He promptly sent in a handwritten cover letter to apply.