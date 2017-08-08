According to science, men and women are not all that different, says organizational psychologist and top-ranked Wharton business school Professor Adam Grant.

"It's time to stop making mountains out of molehills. If men are from Mars, it looks like women are too," Grant says, riffing off the iconic book, "Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus."

The New York Times best-selling author published a piece via LinkedIn on Monday in response to the controversial memo written by Google software engineer James Damore. Damore's manifesto claimed biological differences between the sexes is the reason women are so underrepresented in the tech industry. The diatribe was first circulated internally at Google but has now gone viral.

Grant, however, is having none of it.