Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone: This is why 'men will almost always win the money game'

When it comes to financial priorities, men and women diverge. Men focus on earning more income while women focus on saving it, according to a recent LendingTree report. But, for entrepreneur, best-selling author and self-made millionaire Grant Cardone, focusing on saving instead of earning is a mistake.

"Money is a game of offense, and whoever plays that game the best wins, whether you are male or female," he tells CNBC Make It in response to the LendingTree data.

LendingTree surveyed 1,050 millennials and ranked differences between men and women's approaches to money. One was how to plan for the future.

"When ranking financial priorities, women said growing their savings account was of upmost importance regarding their finances for the next 12 to 24 months," the report states. "Men, on the other hand, are more focused on increasing their income."

Focusing on income is the better strategy, Cardone argues. In his own life, he spends 95 percent of his time trying to figure out how he can increase his income and five percent of his time looking at saving and budgeting. That, he says, is playing financial offense.

Saving, Cardone says, is playing defense – and by prioritizing it, women are missing an opportunity to get ahead.

"Whether it is because they have been held back for so long, earning disparities or any number of other oppression women over history have experienced, women are simply more defensive than men," he writes. "And because of this men will almost always win the money game."