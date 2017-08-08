How much you have to save per paycheck to be a millionaire if you start in your 30s

The sooner you start saving and investing, the better off you'll be.

In a perfect world, you'll start putting your money to work in your 20s in order to reap the full benefits of compound interest. That said, even if you don't get started until you hit 30, it's still more than possible to build a million-dollar portfolio by the time you're ready to stop working.

To illustrate how attainable that goal is, personal finance site NerdWallet created a chart showing the percentage of each biweekly paycheck you'd need to set aside to have $1 million saved by the time you're 67.

The chart assumes you're starting at age 30 with zero dollars invested. It also assumes a six percent average annual investment return and various annual salaries.

Scroll over the chart to see the exact numbers.