The costs of deferring your student loans may make you think twice about your options

When a borrower defers a loan — or temporarily suspends repayment because of unemployment, financial hardship, enrolling in active military duty or another reason — interest will still accrue if the loans are unsubsidized. If no payments are made during the deferment, that interest will capitalize, or be added to the total amount of the loan.

For direct unsubsidized loans, interest accrues as soon as the loan is approved.

Interest rates will rise for 2017 to 2018. Undergrads will pay 4.45 percent on loans distributed from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018. That's up from 3.76 last year.

Graduate students will pay six percent on direct unsubsidized loans, up from 5.31 percent this year.

An undergrad who borrows $37,000 — and that's less than the national average for 2016 graduates — and has an interest rate of 4.45 percent will pay $8,908 in interest over 10 years, according to NerdWallet's student loan calculator. Graduate students, who average $58,539 for a Master of Arts degree, will pay nearly $20,000 in interest over the same time span.

There are limited time frames for how long a loan can be deferred. Deferring a loan could also eliminate eligibility for certain public forgiveness programs.