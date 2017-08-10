3 reasons the Google anti-diversity memo is wrong about women in leadership, according to data

Former Google employee James Damore's viral anti-diversity memo has prompted a series of leaders to speak out on its inaccuracies. Among them are successful tech executives such as Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

In the 10-page manifesto titled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber," the male software engineer argues that biological differences between men and women are to blame for unequal representation of women in tech and leadership.

But a recent study of 51,418 leaders in the US and internationally finds women are considered more effective than male leaders.