It took four years and a series of price slashes, but Celine Dion finally sold her 5.5-acre Jupiter Island estate.

The singer initially priced her South Florida waterfront home at $72 million in 2013. At the time of the sale in 2017, the 10,000-square-foot property was listed for $38.5 million.

While Dion's place is no longer on the market, some other celebrity homes still are. Here are four: