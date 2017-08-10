This former Apple employee shares the 'rules for success' the company gave him when he worked there

"No job is too 'low level' or unimportant for anyone to help with," he writes. "The basics still matter, and you'll always be expected to help regardless of how high up you rise or how fancy you think you are.
"I think this philosophy is why you'll still regularly see Apple execs who make zillions of dollars per year showing up to product launches, responding to individual customer emails, etc."
Now, when he himself is hiring new employees in his role as an IT consultant, he uses the idea in job interviews. He says he asks another employee to come in and mention that the trash needs to be taken out.
"Explain to the interviewee why you need to step away from the interview for a couple minutes, and then see if they offer to help," he writes. "Their reaction in a simple staged scenario can reveal interesting details about their willingness to help out with tasks that are 'beneath' the role they're applying for."
With over 50,000 up-votes on Reddit, it seems like the tips from Apple are gaining traction.
Dunsany writes, "I'm so happy that this odd post seems to have resonated with so many people."
This story has been updated to include the name of the former employee.
