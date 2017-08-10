This former Apple employee shares the 'rules for success' the company gave him when he worked there

The post says the card was from John Brandon, an executive at the company who gave them to the employees he supervised.

"He was a great guy in my interactions with him, despite his lofty position relative to my total-noob status back then," Dunsany writes. "He really seemed to live by these rules and made the whole organization feel like something really special, even when Apple was still climbing out of 'beleaguered' status."

The rules are:

1. Let go of the old, make the most of the future

2. Always tell the truth, we want to hear the bad news sooner than later

3. The highest level of integrity is expected, when in doubt, ask

4. Learn to be a good businessperson, not just a good salesperson

5. Everyone sweeps the floor

6. Be professional in your style, speech and follow-up

7. Listen to the customer, they almost always get it

8. Create win/win relationships with our partners

9. Look out for each other, sharing information is a good thing

10. Don't take yourself too seriously

11. Have fun, otherwise it's not worth it

Dunsany writes that he worked at Apple as a solutions consultant for over six years. He describes the job as, "the full-time Apple corporate employee stationed inside the Mac area at CompUSA (and later Best Buy). It was a largely forgotten role that faded out as the Apple Stores blew up, but for the first few years I loved it."

Since leaving the company, the lessons have stuck with him. In the post, the former employee explains what rule number five, "everyone sweeps the floor," means to him today.