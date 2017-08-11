70 percent of Americans can't answer these 3 basic money questions

Most Americans don't know the basics when it comes to money.

When economists Annamaria Lusardi and Olivia Mitchell conducted a three-question survey to see how much people really know about compound interest, inflation and stock risk, the results weren't great: Only 30 percent of respondents answered all three questions correctly.

"Financial literacy should not be taken for granted," Lusardi tells Stephen Dubner on a recent Freakonomics podcast. "Actually, if you ask me, we are at a crisis level."

Here are the three survey questions: