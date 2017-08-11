What you can learn from Warren Buffett's $100 billion problem

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is on the verge of an unusual dilemma. Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company he took over in 1970, has just under $100 billion in cash on its hands as of the end of the second quarter, Bloomberg reports. And that's a problem.

Because the company hasn't made any major acquisitions in a while, cash is piling up. While it shows the immense success of the businesses Berkshire has acquired over the years, that fortune could be working much harder for the company: it could double or triple in value if invested well.

According to Bloomberg, Buffett "addressed the mounting cash pile at Berkshire's annual meeting in May, saying he hadn't put his 'foot to the floor' on an acquisition for a while and shouldn't keep so much money earning next to nothing for long periods."

If history is any indication, things will work out for Buffett. And though few outside the finance world might care about the implications of a multi-billion dollar company with too much cash on his hands, the dilemma illustrates an critical concept that anyone can put into practice: Don't overload your savings account with cash. Start investing.