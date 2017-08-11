VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

You can rent an entire island for $595 a night on Airbnb—here's what it's like to stay there

Airbnb

What's better than a tropical getaway? A vacation on your own private island, of course.

But if you're not Richard Branson or Johnny Depp, buying your own piece of land probably isn't a realistic goal. Luckily, you can now rent an entire island through Airbnb. And the best part is, it's only $595 a night.

Bird Island is located just off the coast of Placencia Village in Belize. "It is a perfect setting for either a romantic get-away for a couple, a family gathering/reunion or for a small group of friends," the owner, Fred, writes on Airbnb.

The island can host up to six guests, but no matter how many in your party, it's always private. "The central theme of Bird Island is a self-catering, Robinson Crusoe type of adventure, yet with all the comforts, where one could get to do their own thing in total privacy," the listing says. Transportation to and from Belize is included in the price.

Located on an atoll, Bird Island is surrounded by clear blue water, hard sand flats and coral. Below, take a look at what it's like to stay there.

Airbnb

Three main buildings occupy the space: a main house and two cabanas. Though the main house is the only one with bathroom facilities at the moment, one cabana will be updated by September 2017 and the other sometime in 2018.

Airbnb

Because the island is completely private, guests bring their own food and alcohol with them.

Airbnb

There's plenty of outdoor space to relax and enjoy the balmy weather.

Airbnb

Guests can kick back in one of the island's many hammocks.

Airbnb

Outdoor activities abound, including kayaking, swimming and snorkeling. All equipment is provided by the rental's owner.

Airbnb

Fred says the ideal vacation length for the island is four days, but stays can be extended up to six. "Spending time at Bird Island, even for the shortest of time, you will feel like you have done something special," he writes.

Airbnb

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

Summer vacation hack: Here's how traveling off the beaten path saved me hundreds
Summer vacation hack: Here's how traveling off the beaten path saved me hundreds   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...