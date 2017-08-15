9 credit cards that won't charge you lots of fees

Racking up credit card debt is painful on its own, and no one wants a heap of fees making it worse. If you're not careful, those extra charges can add up quickly.

CreditCards.com's recent 2017 Credit Card Fee Survey analyzed 100 cards and found that users can incur an average of six different fees on any given card, ranging from foreign transaction fees to unsecured credit increases. The most common are also the most avoidable: late payment fees and cash advance fees.

But while some cards charge up to 12 different fees, others only task card holders with remembering one or two potential extras. Below, check out the nine cards that charge the fewest fees.