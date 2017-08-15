VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

9 credit cards that won't charge you lots of fees

Not using credit cards is a huge mistake millennials are making
Why millennials are making a huge mistake by not using credit cards more often   

Racking up credit card debt is painful on its own, and no one wants a heap of fees making it worse. If you're not careful, those extra charges can add up quickly.

CreditCards.com's recent 2017 Credit Card Fee Survey analyzed 100 cards and found that users can incur an average of six different fees on any given card, ranging from foreign transaction fees to unsecured credit increases. The most common are also the most avoidable: late payment fees and cash advance fees.

But while some cards charge up to 12 different fees, others only task card holders with remembering one or two potential extras. Below, check out the nine cards that charge the fewest fees.

Pentagon Federal Credit Union Promise Visa

Number of fees: 1
Annual fee: None
Late payment fee: None

Spark Miles Select by Capital One

Number of fees: 2
Annual fee: None
Late payment fee: Up to $39

Spark Classic by Capital One

Number of fees: 2
Annual fee: None
Late payment fee: Up to $39

Why Mark Cuban and other famous people don't use credit cards
Why Mark Cuban and other famous people don't use credit cards   

SonyCard Visa by Capital One

Number of fees: 2
Annual fee: None
Late payment fee: Up to $35

Sam's Club MasterCard

Number of fees: 2
Annual fee: None
Late payment fee: Up to $38

Journey Student Rewards by Capital One

Number of fees: 2
Annual fee: None
Late payment fee: Up to $35

Little kids talk about the big responsibility of owning a credit card
Little kids talk about the big responsibility of owning a credit card   

Capital One Spark Cash Select for Business

Number of fees: 2
Annual fee: None
Late payment fee: Up to $39

Capital One Secured MasterCard

Number of fees: 2
Annual fee: None
Late payment fee: Up to $35

Capital One Platinum

Number of fees: 2
Annual fee: None
Late payment fee: Up to $35

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

This couple goes on round-the-world trips for free using credit card points
This couple goes on round-the-world trips for free using credit card points   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...