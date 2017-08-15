The 10 schools where students study the least

At some colleges you're going to have to study hard — but not at these schools.

The Princeton Review asked 137,000 students at 382 colleges, "How many out-of-class hours do you spend studying each day?" and found that students at these 10 schools study less than students at any other college.

The average size of the schools on this list is 8,899 students, significantly more than the average size of the 10 schools where students study the most, which is 1,752.

St. John's University in Queens, New York tops the list as the school where students study the least. With 16,440 enrolled students, St. Johns is a private Catholic university that promises "a safe, healthy and challenging academic career." Students, on the other hand, say that studying at St. Johns is anything but challenging. One student told Princeton Review that classes are "easy to follow and there are never any surprises." Students across all majors agree that "the workload is not overwhelming."

West Virginia University, which enrolls 22,350 students, is the largest school on the list. One West Virginia students described the school as "a relaxed, social and extremely school-spirited environment." West Virginia also ranked as the second biggest party school in the country. Unfortunately, the fun may not be paying off for these students. Only 32 percent of students graduate from West Virginia in four years.

Check out the full list below to see where students are putting in the fewest hours: